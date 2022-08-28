Supertech twin tower: Meet the men who will carry out India's largest demolition

Uttkarsh Mehta and Jigar Chheda, are the men who are anchoring the biggest demolition project . “Uttkarsh is the face of Edifice. He gets the business and takes it forward. He handles all coordination with the clients and authorities. He is our marketing man. He knows how to talk and what to say, how much to say and to whom. I can’t do that," says Chheda, the backstage man of the team, who proudly declares that he is not even an engineer while interacting with HT.

