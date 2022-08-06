The Noida Authority said in a statement noted, “in the meeting, mainly the information sought by CBRI, information provided by Supertech and Edifice, management of debris, action plan to protect the parks of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies from the dust arising as a result of demolition were discussed." As per official statement, “it was observed by CBRI that some information regarding structural audit has not been provided by Supertech. This information should be made available to CBRI by Supertech by August 7. On receipt of all the information, CBRI will submit its report to Noida Authority by August 9."