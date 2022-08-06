Supertech twin tower demolition: CBRI's approval is required for Edifice to go ahead with the charging, rigging of the twin towers with explosives
Supertech has reportedly been instructed to provide by Sunday all information as sought by CBRI related to structural audit of buildings adjoining the twin towers which are to be demolished, officials said. The officials further stated that the Central Building Research Institute, the technical consultant for the demolition work, had sought details on blast design, debris management, among others, from Supertech and demolition firm Edifice Engineering, according to news agency PTI report.
Notably, CBRI's approval is required for Edifice to go ahead with the charging, rigging of the Supertech twin towers with explosives, at the site, a process which would need them around 15 days and as of now the demolition is scheduled for 2.30 pm on August 21, even as the initial charging date of August 2 has passed, the report said.
This development comes following a hearing in the Supreme Court on August 29, a review meeting was held on Saturday with all stakeholders of the project including the Noida Authority, CBRI, Supertech , Edifice Engineering, local residents' groups, police, fire service department, regional pollution control board, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), the report said.
The Noida Authority said in a statement noted, “in the meeting, mainly the information sought by CBRI, information provided by Supertech and Edifice, management of debris, action plan to protect the parks of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies from the dust arising as a result of demolition were discussed." As per official statement, “it was observed by CBRI that some information regarding structural audit has not been provided by Supertech. This information should be made available to CBRI by Supertech by August 7. On receipt of all the information, CBRI will submit its report to Noida Authority by August 9."
Regarding the measures to be taken to protect the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies' parks from dust, it was decided that once again a meeting should be convened under the chairmanship of Noida Authority's Additional Chief Executive Officer (Planning), in which experts of Botany should also be invited, the PTI report said. "The testing of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Plan submitted by Edifice Engineering should be completed by UP Pollution Control Board in a week," according to the statement.
