Supertech Twin Towers demolished: The aftermath

Originally, the plan to develop the Emerald Court residential complex in Noida began in 2005. In the initial plan, the project was supposed to have 14 nine-storied towers. However, in 2012, Supertech changed the plans and increased the number of complexes to 15 buildings instead of 14. In the changed plans, now each building was supposed to have 11 stories instead of nine, and there were also two more towers included that was supposed to rise up to 40 floors above the ground.