Supertech Twin Towers demolished: The aftermath

A nine-year-long battle met its fate in a matter of nine seconds in the early hours of Sunday and all it took were 3,700 kgs of detonators to crumble these two Supertech towers to the ground.
Apex and Ceyane residential twins in Noida have been demolished. A nine-year-long battle met its fate in a matter of nine seconds in the early hours of Sunday and all it took were 3,700 kgs of detonators to crumble these two Supertech towers to the ground. High thick clouds of dust from the towers have engulfed the skies near Sector 93A, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Hundreds of police personnel are appointed to ensure the residents and area are safe, while experts ascertain the post-demolition situation. Noida's twin towers were blasted down over a violation of construction laws.
Originally, the plan to develop the Emerald Court residential complex in Noida began in 2005. In the initial plan, the project was supposed to have 14 nine-storied towers. However, in 2012, Supertech changed the plans and increased the number of complexes to 15 buildings instead of 14. In the changed plans, now each building was supposed to have 11 stories instead of nine, and there were also two more towers included that was supposed to rise up to 40 floors above the ground.
However, the 40 floors twin towers became the heart of a nearly decade-long legal battle between the residents and Supertech.
As per the website, the flats now have a valuation between ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore.
The twin towers have violated India's National Building Code.
How is the post-demolition of the Twin Towers taken care of?
Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, NOIDA Authority, tweeted, "Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in some time."
How is the post-demolition of the Twin Towers taken care of?
She said, that the cleaning operations are underway in the areas near the Twin Towers demolition site. She highlighted that 100 water tankers for sprinkling water, 6 mechanical sweeping machines, 22 anti-smog guns & 700 workers, operating in full swing.
Further, 22 smog guns are installed in various locations around the Twin Towers Demolition site in Sector 93 A. She said, " These smog guns will help in reducing dust in the nearby areas post demolition."
Also, officials are monitoring the Air Quality Index (AQI) round the clock at the Command Control Center in section 94.
Meanwhile, a doctor at Felix Hospital, Noida told ANI that people are suggested in surrounding areas to stay indoors, close doors & windows of houses, turn on air purifiers, and wear N-95 masks if going out. 50 beds and 7-8 ambulances are ready in case any emergency arises.
Further, people are suggested to stay indoors till at least 6.30 pm in the surrounding areas of the Twin Towers.
What's the reaction of citizens over the demolition of the Noida Twin Towers?
The Noida Twin Towers were trending on Twitter in India. Many citizens have been tweeting clips of the demolition and the area around the towers. Many Twitteraties have also released memes expressing their thoughts over the demolish.
What's the reaction of citizens over the demolition of the Noida Twin Towers?
As per Trends24, on Twitter, #TwinTowers are trending at the top followed by #IndvsPak.
A user said, "A financial solution would have been better. Penalty on builder. Compensation to affected residents. Jail for officials who took bribe. Why blast the whole thing."
While another user released a meme of Amir Khan from the movie PK, and said, "Noida people right now.."
Another user appreciated the authorities for their skilled work in demolishing the Twin Towers. The user said, "#TwinTowers demolition was as clean as planned, hats off to superlative engineering skill. On a different note, let’s believe that it has set example and will scare those lawbreakers who believe in sab chalta hai..."
Raj Patel, who is an entrepreneur and founder of Stock Marq, tweeted an image where it revealed the Twin Towers building cost is around ₹300 crore, while its current valuation is around ₹800 crore. Further, it showed that the demolition cost is around ₹18 crore, and the demolition waste cost is about ₹13 crore.
What's next?
What's next?
Home buyers will receive back their full amount deposited to real estate firm Supertech. The home buyers will get their total refund but for the time being, they will be paid from ₹1 crore, which will be deposited by the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the firm, by September 30 this year.
The apex court said, it "would ensure that the home buyers of the twin towers get their refund in compliance with the August 31, 2021 order of the court." It added, "In the meantime, in order to ensure that the home buyers who are covered by the judgment of this court get some refund of their outstanding dues, we direct the IRP to deposit an amount of ₹1 crore with the registry of this court on or before September 30."
As per the apex court's direction, amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal will together with the IRP in the first week of October and jointly work out the outstanding dues of the home buyers. They are directed to submit details before the next date of hearing so that disbursement of some amount could be made to the home buyers.
Realty firm Supertech Chairman R K Arora said the company has incurred a loss of about ₹500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers.
