Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers: More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Supreme Court on Friday allowed an additional time of one week for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.The new date for the demolition of the twin towers is now 28 August
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Supreme Court on Friday allowed an additional time of one week for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.The new date for the demolition of the twin towers is now 28 August
The apex court said that in case of any supervening circumstances or technical issues the demolition can be delayed till 28 August.
The apex court said that in case of any supervening circumstances or technical issues the demolition can be delayed till 28 August.
Earlier, the Supreme Court-appointed technical expert on Thursday gave its approval for rigging of Supertech's twin towers with explosives while August 28 has been proposed as the date of demolition, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the Supreme Court-appointed technical expert on Thursday gave its approval for rigging of Supertech's twin towers with explosives while August 28 has been proposed as the date of demolition, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging -- rigging of explosives inside the structures -- of the twin towers located in Sector 93B here, they said.
The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging -- rigging of explosives inside the structures -- of the twin towers located in Sector 93B here, they said.
The nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures, which were so far scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 21, have now been proposed to be demolished on August 28, a senior Noida Authority official told PTI.
The nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures, which were so far scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 21, have now been proposed to be demolished on August 28, a senior Noida Authority official told PTI.
The proposal has been made in view of the reports of all stakeholders, including the Noida Authority, CBRI, developer Supertech, demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolition, on safety measures for the job, the official added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The proposal has been made in view of the reports of all stakeholders, including the Noida Authority, CBRI, developer Supertech, demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolition, on safety measures for the job, the official added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.
More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.
Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norm
Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norm