Supertech twin towers demolition: D-day on 28 August, details here3 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 08:24 PM IST
With Noida's Supertech Twin Tower demolition scheduled on 28 August, the preparation are under way; Here's all you need to know
The demolition of Noida's Supertech twin tower is scheduled to take place on Sunday (28 August) at 2:30 pm. The towers had made the news when the plan of demolition was announced but the date was not set until now. The 40-storey building that took nearly 3 years to be built will be reduced to rubble in seconds.