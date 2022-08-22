The demolition of Noida's Supertech twin tower is scheduled to take place on Sunday (28 August) at 2:30 pm. The towers had made the news when the plan of demolition was announced but the date was not set until now. The 40-storey building that took nearly 3 years to be built will be reduced to rubble in seconds.

The residents' group of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Villages – along with representatives of demolition firm Edifice Engineering, Noida Police, fire department, among others held a meeting to finalise the demolition plan. The plan for D-day is set and the preparations are underway.

The demolition plan

Officials from the demolition firm Edifice Engineering informed that, over 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to raze the 100-meter tall twin towers.

The impact of the demolition is likely to be maximum on the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies. While the twin towers had come up only on premises of Emerald Court, ATS Village is adjoining the illegal structures on the other side in Sector 93-A of the city.

Evacuation plan

Ahead of the day of demolition of the Supertech twin tower, Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will be vacated of over 5,000 residents.

Over 2,500 vehicles (around 1,200 from Emerald Court and 1,500 from ATS village) will be removed on the day of demolition of the towers.

The Noida authority will be providing space for them in the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden metro station, reported PTI, citing officials.

Risk mitigation measures in place

Precautions have been planned to mitigate all kinds of risks and cater to any vulnerability. Emergency services such as fire tenders and ambulances will be parked on the road behind the park in front of the twin towers during the demolition process.

Trenches are being dug at the perimeter to prevent any damage to the nearby building through the shock-wave of the explosion. Containers are also being placed between the twin towers and the nearby buildings for extra safety.

Dos and don'ts

Taking into account the safety of lives of the commuters who traverse by the adjacent Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the expressway will be shut for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28.

Along with this, entry of people, vehicles, and even animals will be restricted in the close proximity area of the twin towers.

Aftermath

Post-demolition 35,000 cubic metres of rubble is expected to be left, a Noida Authority official said. "Of this, 6,000 to 7,000 cubic metres would gather in the basement of twin towers," the official added.

Meanwhile, the plan for debris management was yet to be finalised as the regional pollution control board was examining the proposal sent by Edifice Engineering, reported PTI citing sources. The plan is expected to be finalised in a day or two.

What led to the demolition?

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion with NOIDA officials", holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

It had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12% interest from the time of the booking and the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Emerald Court project be paid ₹2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

Although the date of demolition has been kept on deferring from one date to another since the court order with many other formalities being undertaken, 28 August might turn out to be the D-day for the twin towers.

