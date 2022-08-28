Supertech twin towers demolition is now history. Here's what happens next

Officials said the demolition conducted by the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique has left an estimated 35,000 cubic metres or 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris
The demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers has become part of history as the the biggest such demolition seen in the country, the floors of the twin towers collapsed onto each other in a stack as thousands watched from vantage points outside the 'exclusion zone'. Interestingly, hundreds of cameras were placed at various vantage points in the nearby areas. This development comes nine long years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers, leading to a series of controlled explosions reducing the 100-metre tall structures to a massive pile of rubble.
The Supertech twin towers demolition is now over and the next challenge for authorities is to clean the massive pile of debris generated after the demolition, as per official reports. Officials said the demolition conducted by the “waterfall implosion" technique has left an estimated 35,000 cubic metres or 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris, including concrete rubble, steel and iron bars that would take three months to be disposed of.
As the buildings went down, a cloud of dust rose obscuring the very final moments of the structures that the Supreme Court had ordered a year back to be demolished and nearly 5,000 people from the adjoining Emerald Court and ATS Village societies had left their homes, hours before the demolition carried out around 2.30 pm, while nearly 3,000 vehicles and over 150 pets were also taken out of harm’s way for the next several hours.
As the dust settled a few minutes later, officials said there were no immediate reports of any damage to the adjoining housing complexes amid which the twin towers sat. The closest residential complex was just nine metres away.
A team from Edifice and South Africa’s Jet Demolitions, notably the two companies that carried out the challenging task, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and the Noida Authority began a structural audit of the adjoining buildings. Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns were activated at the site soon after the demolition to help contain the dust, an official said. It is worth noting that there appeared to be no damage to the buildings adjacent to the Supertech twin towers in Noida which were demolished Sunday afternoon on the Supreme Court's directions, officials said. However, a more detailed audit is underway.
