Supertech twin towers demolition is now history. Here's what happens next

A team from Edifice and South Africa’s Jet Demolitions, notably the two companies that carried out the challenging task, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and the Noida Authority began a structural audit of the adjoining buildings. Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns were activated at the site soon after the demolition to help contain the dust, an official said. It is worth noting that there appeared to be no damage to the buildings adjacent to the Supertech twin towers in Noida which were demolished Sunday afternoon on the Supreme Court's directions, officials said. However, a more detailed audit is underway.