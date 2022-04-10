Located in Noida's Sector 93-A, the test blast of the Supertech Twin towers will be carried out at 2:30 PM today. But the actual demolition of Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers will take place on May 22. The test blast will take place on four pillars in the basements and one on the 14th floor of the illegal structures.

