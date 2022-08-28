Supertech twin towers demolition: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down, DCP Rajesh S said, ANI reported
Supertech twin towers demolition: Are you planning to take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway route today? Then, please keep a note of the timings when the Expressway will remain closed for vehicular movement. Why will it remain closed? This is because the demolition of the Supertech twin towers is all set to culminate today at 2.30 pm.
The Expressway will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down, DCP Rajesh S said, ANI reported.
“Noida | Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15pm. It will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down. Instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points," ANI quoted DCP Rajesh S.
Also Read | Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Catch all the live updates here
"We are trying that the expressway remains shut for the least amount of time, though Sunday afternoon already sees very low traffic volume. However, the diversions and traffic arrangements have been made in a way that there will be no bottleneck at all," Saha told PTI.
Traffic diversions on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
-Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37.
-Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur.
=Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk on the Yamuna Expressway.
Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition today
The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.
Traffic will be restricted on key Noida routes on Sunday as the city gears up to demolish the illegally-constructed Supertech Twin Towers in the Sector 93A area of the city.
The Noida Police Commissionerate on Saturday issued an advisory asking the media personnel to station at the designated place for the media coverage, while also making sure to bring an ID card of the organisation.
"All the media personnel brothers are informed that the twin tower is to be demolished on August 28, 2022, following the earlier advisory by the Noida Traffic Police. All the media personnel will do parking and media coverage at the designated place. All the journalists will make sure to bring the ID card of their organization with them and for any help contact on the following number," said the notice.
The Police also shared the contact number of the administration which include ACP Rajnish (8595902521), District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan (9560544878), and the Traffic helpline (9971009001).
The Police also shared the contact number of the administration which include ACP Rajnish (8595902521), District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan (9560544878), and the Traffic helpline (9971009001).