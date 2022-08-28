Supertech twin towers demolition: All traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Film city flyover to the elevated road through Sector 60 and Sector 71
Noida Supertech twin towers, located in Sector 93A, will be demolished at 2.30 pm today. Explosives weighing over 3,500 kilograms will be used to pull down the towers. Traffic will be restricted on key Noida routes, and the police have also issued a traffic advisory.
Catch all the live updates of Supertech twin towers demolition here
Routes to be avoided in Noida
-Route from ATS Tiraha to Gejha Fruit / Vegetable Market Tiraha
-Double road and service road from Eldeco Chowk to Sector 108
-Double route from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk
-Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 132 towards Faridabad flyover
-Sector 128 to Shramik Kunj Chowk towards Faridabad flyover
The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed at around 2:15 pm - before the blast. According to DCP Rajesh S, the expressway will be opened half an hour after the demolition is done - as soon as dust settles down. “Traffic experts here along with us are monitoring all congestion points," he told news agency ANI.
Noida-Greater Noida Expressway shut
Supertech twin tower demolition: Details on traffic diversions
- All traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Film city flyover to the elevated road through Sector 60 and Sector 71.
- Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82.
- People travelling from Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk to Surajpur. The traffic will go via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2, or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.
- All traffic from Noida to Greater Noida via the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted to Sector 37 from the Mahamaya flyover. The traffic will go towards the destination via Noida City Centre and Sector 71.
-The vehicles travelling from the Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida or Delhi will completely shut down in front of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The traffic will go towards Sector 132 from Pusta Road.
Noida police issues helpline number
Noida traffic police has also issued a helpline number—9971009001, for people facing traffic inconvenience
Noida traffic police has also issued a helpline number—9971009001, for people facing traffic inconvenience