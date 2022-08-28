Supertech twin towers took 12 seconds to crash to the ground, says Jet Demolition2 min read . 09:09 PM IST
- Supertech twin tower demolition: It took 12 seconds to crash the Supertech twin towers in Noida to the ground, according to Jet Demolitions
South Africa's Jet Demolitions Managing Director Joe Brinkmann on Sunday said that it took 12 seconds to crash the Supertech twin towers in Noida to the ground. Notably, Edifice Engineering hired by the developer for the task had collaborated with South Africa's Jet Demolitions for the demolition of Supertech twin towers. On Sunday, a series of controlled explosions reduced the illegally built twin towers to a massive pile of rubble, the biggest demolition in the country so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in seconds, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, according to news agency PTI report.
South Africa's Jet Demolitions Managing Director Joe Brinkmann on Sunday said that it took 12 seconds to crash the Supertech twin towers in Noida to the ground. Notably, Edifice Engineering hired by the developer for the task had collaborated with South Africa's Jet Demolitions for the demolition of Supertech twin towers. On Sunday, a series of controlled explosions reduced the illegally built twin towers to a massive pile of rubble, the biggest demolition in the country so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in seconds, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, according to news agency PTI report.
As 3,700 kilos of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the two residential buildings went off in quick succession, after the Supreme Court had pointed at the “collusion" between the builders and Noida Authority officials who let Supertech Ltd construct in the area where no buildings were to come up according to the original plans.
As 3,700 kilos of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the two residential buildings went off in quick succession, after the Supreme Court had pointed at the “collusion" between the builders and Noida Authority officials who let Supertech Ltd construct in the area where no buildings were to come up according to the original plans.
This demolition reportedly came in nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers here and a year after the Supreme Court's direction to crash the illegally built structures to the ground. Emerald Court has 15 residential towers, each having 44 apartments and total around 2,500 residents and 1,200 vehicles.
This demolition reportedly came in nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers here and a year after the Supreme Court's direction to crash the illegally built structures to the ground. Emerald Court has 15 residential towers, each having 44 apartments and total around 2,500 residents and 1,200 vehicles.
Meanwhile, on the back of Noida's Supertech twin towers crashing on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the then Samajwadi Party government in the state. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary slammed Samajwadi Party, officers and authorities for giving approval for the 'tower' and said that the building of corruption has collapsed today. "Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection," he alleged.
Meanwhile, on the back of Noida's Supertech twin towers crashing on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the then Samajwadi Party government in the state. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary slammed Samajwadi Party, officers and authorities for giving approval for the 'tower' and said that the building of corruption has collapsed today. "Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection," he alleged.
Additionally, he lashed out at SP and said, "That time no action was taken because the Samajwadi Party had always been giving protection to the mafia, but this BJP government is taking all the legal actions on the order of the Supreme Court."
Additionally, he lashed out at SP and said, "That time no action was taken because the Samajwadi Party had always been giving protection to the mafia, but this BJP government is taking all the legal actions on the order of the Supreme Court."
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)