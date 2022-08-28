Meanwhile, on the back of Noida's Supertech twin towers crashing on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the then Samajwadi Party government in the state. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary slammed Samajwadi Party, officers and authorities for giving approval for the 'tower' and said that the building of corruption has collapsed today. "Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection," he alleged.