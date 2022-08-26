Supertech's twin tower demolition: Man shares details how blast will take place

Noida Supertech twin towers: The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared
Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar are going to be exploded on August 28. Chetan Dutta, the Indian blaster who will press the button, will demolish the Noida's twin towers in nine seconds at at 2:30 pm on Sunday.
Dutta shared the details that how the illegal Supertech twin towers (Apex and Ceyanne) will be razed of. He said the mega implosion is going to be a "simple process".
He further said that the blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past.
"It's a simple process; we generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds. We'll be almost 50-70m away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way... blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past but dust may," the blaster said.
According to reports, the demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), located in Sector 93A, would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.
Meanwhile, the residents residing at neighbouring buildings of the twin towers are afraid that implosion will crack their glass windowpanes and even cause structural issues to the buildings.
However, Edifice Engineering, which is undertaking the demolition with its South African partner Jet Demolitions, has assured neighbours time and again that there will be no damage to their buildings.
The neighbouring building, which is located just a stone’s throw away from a spot where over 1,000 implosions are to take place has expressed fear regarding vibrations from the blast and the affect on buildings.
To allay concerns of the neighbouring buildings, British firm Vibrock Limited ran a vibration analysis at the behest of Edifice recently.
The analysis claimed that only minor damage, if any, will take place in neighbouring buildings during or after the demolition. No structural damage is likely to occur in any building in the vicinity.
A few windowpanes could crack due to air overpressure—the pressure caused by a shock wave over and above normal atmospheric pressure, it added.
The final review of preparations for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers was done on Thursday. The Noida Authority, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, is overseeing the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures.
At least 3,700 kilogram of explosives has been installed to demolish Supertech's twin 40-storey towers.
Apex and Ceyane towers, developed by builder Supertech in Noida, will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures built on premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.
Apex and Ceyane towers, developed by builder Supertech in Noida, will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures built on premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.