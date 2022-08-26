Supertech's twin tower demolition: Man shares details how blast will take place

"It's a simple process; we generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds. We'll be almost 50-70m away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way... blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past but dust may," the blaster said.