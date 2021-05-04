OPEN APP
Supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi by whatever means: HC directs Centre amid shortage

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Centre to supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi "right away by whatever means," amid reports of oxygen shortage in the national capital for Covid-19 patients.

"There's SC order, now we also say Centre will have to supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi right away by whatever means," the HC orally observed.

The Court also directed the Centre to show cause as to why contempt not be initiated against it for failing to comply with order on supply of oxygen to Delhi.

“You can put your head in sand like an ostrich, we will not" the high court said. "Are you living in ivory towers?"

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also rejected the Centre's submission that Delhi was not entitled to 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in light of existing medical infrastructure.

"We see grim reality everyday of people not able to secure oxygen or ICU beds in hospitals" which have reduced beds due to gas shortage, it said.

The high court directed two senior central government officers to be present before it on Wednesday to respond to the notice.

It said the Supreme Court's April 30 detailed order shows direction to the central government to provide 700 MT of oxygen per day to Delhi, not just 490 MT.

It further said that the Supreme Court has already directed and now the high court is also saying that the Centre will have to supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi right away by whatever means.

Meanwhile, the national capital logged a record 448 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases, the lowest since April 15, with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday.

This is the third day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

The 18,043 fresh cases is the lowest since April 15 when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease. The low number of cases can be attributed to less tests (61,045) conducted on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, only 1,611 vaccine doses were administered a day ago, the lowest so far. This included 1,260 people who received the first dose. The positivity rate remained below 30 percent for the second consecutive day.


