It further said that the Supreme Court has already directed and now the high court is also saying that the Centre will have to supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi right away by whatever means.
Meanwhile, the national capital logged a record 448 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases, the lowest since April 15, with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday.
This is the third day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.
The 18,043 fresh cases is the lowest since April 15 when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease. The low number of cases can be attributed to less tests (61,045) conducted on Sunday.
According to the bulletin, only 1,611 vaccine doses were administered a day ago, the lowest so far. This included 1,260 people who received the first dose. The positivity rate remained below 30 percent for the second consecutive day.