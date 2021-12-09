Hiring activity in IT services companies has moderated in the last two months giving some respite to the supply-side pressures, according to the latest technology sector report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The Naukri JobSpeak index, which tracks the job postings on the Naukri platform for different industry sectors, showed the second straight month of decline in postings from IT services companies in November 2021. As per the index, hiring activity in the sector is down 26% from the all-time high activity in September 2021 and is at the lowest level in seven months.

“Historically, IT attrition activity has had a high correlation with the JobSpeak index (73% over the last five years); hence, any moderation in the index level is an important lead indicator of employee movement within the IT services industry," the brokerage firm said in its report.

Lower attrition should also reduce pressure on operating margins as hiring and training of new employees incurs huge costs.

“Any easing of attrition pressure in the sector could materially impact the profitability of IT services companies under our coverage – as an increase in attrition has resulted in a sharp jump in both hiring activity as well as cost per employee across the industry," the report said.

With continued commentaries on supply challenges from managements across the space, investor concerns about a potential operating margin hit remain elevated. Although, the expectation around the demand environment and operational performance in FY22 continue to be robust. “Hence, any normalization in attrition in the sector could be taken positively by investors and result in a further re-rating of the stocks," the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.