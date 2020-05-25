Supply disruption in China a great opportunity for India: USIBC's Nisha Biswal

We were pleased to see a significant economic relief package from the Indian government, which is much needed to boost demand and improve liquidity and access to credit for business. The package picked up a number of USIBC recommendations to the finance ministry, including credit support for MSMEs through a credit facility that goes beyond traditional collateral-based funding, deferment of direct taxes and indirect taxes to improve cash flow, and accelerating customs clearances to facilitate trade and availability of goods. In the spate of announcements, we were also pleased to see a focus on several longer-term reforms that will improve India’s ease of doing business, including labor reforms and opening new sectors to private investment. As India seeks to attract new businesses and manufacturing, these reforms will be critical to make the business environment competitive with not only China, Vietnam and Mexico, but more developed western economies. We believe both the short and long-term measures will have positive impact on the economy and give companies the support and breathing room needed for business continuity during this time and build a foundation for India to accelerate as it looks to a post-covid economy.