Supply shortage to complicate plans to expand vax coverage

Capacity, Availability

There is also a concern about availability, with only two vaccine makers producing 70-80 million doses per month together. Capacity expansion is still about two months away before more doses come in while supply of the Russian Sputnik V is likely to start only next month. “The situation is alarming, with only one day of stock of vaccine left, while central government has also announced the vaccination of all 18+ population to be commenced from 1 May," Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, adding that while the state can vaccinate 300,000 people per day, it manages only two-thirds of this because of lower supplies from the Centre.