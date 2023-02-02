Support for major rural schemes down
The budget raised funding for NRLM from ₹13,336 crore in 2022-23 to ₹14,129 crore in 2023-24. But funds for the rural development department was slashed from ₹1.81 trillion in 2022-23 (RE) to ₹1.57 trillion in 2023-24 (BE), largely on account of the drop in funding for the rural jobs scheme
The budget slashed funding under the flagship rural jobs scheme despite a prolonged period of declining wages which affected incomes and demand in rural India, especially for non-farm households. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) which entitles every rural family to 100 days of work in a year, saw its funding slashed from ₹73,000 crore in 2022-23 (budget estimate, or BE) to ₹60,000 crore in 2023-24 (BE), a reduction of 18%.
