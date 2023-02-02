Support for major rural schemes down

The budget raised funding for NRLM from ₹13,336 crore in 2022-23 to ₹14,129 crore in 2023-24. But funds for the rural development department was slashed from ₹1.81 trillion in 2022-23 (RE) to ₹1.57 trillion in 2023-24 (BE), largely on account of the drop in funding for the rural jobs scheme. Funding for the National Drinking Water Mission was raised from ₹60,000 crore in 2022-23 (BE) to ₹70,000 crore in 2023-24 (BE). The scheme has set a target to provide safe drinking water tap connections to every rural family by 2024. Among social safety net schemes which are a lifeline in rural India, funding for old-age pensions were unchanged at about ₹9,600 crore. Funds for child nutrition schemes were raised marginally, from ₹20,263 crore in 2022-23 (BE) to ₹20,554 crore in 2023-24 (BE).

