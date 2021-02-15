OPEN APP
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

'Supporting our farmers is not a crime': Kejriwal on Disha Ravi's arrest

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 12:43 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime,' Kejriwal tweeted
  • Several political leaders slammed Delhi Police for arresting the climate activist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit document case an “unprecedented attack on democracy".“Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime," Kejriwal tweeted.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media. She is the first person to be arrested in the case and has been charged with sedition and conspiracy.

Ravi is a graduate of Bachelor of Business Administration from Mount Carmel College, one of Bengaluru's top women's colleges.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

Several political leaders slammed Delhi Police for arresting the climate activist and termed her arrest as "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking".

Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old student of Mount Carmel College and a climate activist, has become a threat to the nation."

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key conspirator in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.



