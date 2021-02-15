Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Supporting our farmers is not a crime': Kejriwal on Disha Ravi's arrest
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

'Supporting our farmers is not a crime': Kejriwal on Disha Ravi's arrest

1 min read . 12:43 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime,' Kejriwal tweeted
  • Several political leaders slammed Delhi Police for arresting the climate activist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit document case an “unprecedented attack on democracy".“Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit document case an “unprecedented attack on democracy".“Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime," Kejriwal tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

End of lockdown? UK's Boris Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST

Why administering covid-19 shots is so hard

4 min read . 02:18 PM IST

RBI announces Operation Twist worth Rs10,000 crore

1 min read . 02:11 PM IST

SC grants 5-day bail to jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to meet mother

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

End of lockdown? UK's Boris Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST

Why administering covid-19 shots is so hard

4 min read . 02:18 PM IST

RBI announces Operation Twist worth Rs10,000 crore

1 min read . 02:11 PM IST

SC grants 5-day bail to jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to meet mother

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The 21-year-old activist was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media. She is the first person to be arrested in the case and has been charged with sedition and conspiracy.

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

Ravi is a graduate of Bachelor of Business Administration from Mount Carmel College, one of Bengaluru's top women's colleges.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

Several political leaders slammed Delhi Police for arresting the climate activist and termed her arrest as "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking".

Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old student of Mount Carmel College and a climate activist, has become a threat to the nation."

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key conspirator in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.