Supporting Pakistan without mentioning India not offence under Section 152 BNS: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court reportedly observed that merely expressing support for Pakistan without referencing any specific incident or mentioning India by name does not prima facie constitute an offence under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to Bar and Bench, a bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal noted, “Merely showing support to the Pakistan without referring to any incident or mentioning the name of India, will not prima facie attract the offence under Section 152 BNS...”

"Merely posting a message to simply show support for any country may create anger or disharmony among citizens of India and may also be punishable under Section 196 BNS which is punishable up to seven years but definitively will not attract the ingredients of Section 152 BNS," the bench reportedly observed.

What is Section 152 BNS? Section 152 BNS penalise acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

What is Section 196 BNS? Section 196 of the BNS deals with the offense of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community, and doing acts that are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony. It criminalises hate speech and actions that incite hatred or ill-will between different groups.

What was the social media post under scrutiny According to Live Law, an 18-year-old boy (Riyaz) was booked under Sections 152 and 196 of the BNS for allegedly posting an Instagram story that read: "Chahe jo ho jai sport to bas...Pakistan ka karenge [Whatever happens, we will support only... Pakistan]."

The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal granted bail to him later.

When to use Section 196 and 152 of BNS The High Court noted that Section 152 of the BNS is a newly introduced provision with no equivalent in the IPC, and thus must be invoked with caution.

It further stressed that spoken words or social media posts fall under the right to free speech and should not be narrowly interpreted unless they clearly threaten the nation's sovereignty or promote separatism, Bar and Bench reported.