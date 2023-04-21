A recent hearing by the Supreme Court of India discussed a batch of petitions calling for legal recognition of same-sex marriage, during which the constitution bench considered Sections 5, 6 and 7 of the Special Marriage Act. The Act requires marriage officers to display a public notice inviting objections to an intended marriage 30 days prior to the ceremony.

The Supreme Court argued that such a notice is patriarchal and enables an invasion of privacy, particularly as it includes detailed personal information about the couple such as their names, phone numbers, date of birth, occupation, and addresses.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the petitioners, argued that this requirement directly impinges on the fundamental rights of the couple, violating their personal autonomy and privacy. As per Singhvi, no such provisions exist in personal laws of various religions.

The bench agreed that the notice period and objection aspect is a violation of personal decisional autonomy and a relic of the past. Justice Bhat stated that the provisions are only based on patriarchy and were made when women did not have agency.

“This is only based on patriarchy. These laws were made when women did not have an agency," Bar and Bench quoted Justice Bhat as saying.

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, voiced concern about the impact of such requirements on marginalised or minority communities and emphasised the need to protect vulnerable sections of society. He added that the provisions might be the least restrictive method to curb void marriages, but the court must ensure that officers do not possess personal and private information of the individuals.

According to senior advocate Raju Ramachandran such notices cannot stand if the right to marry is read into Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which protects life and personal liberty. He called for the provisions to be struck down for being "obnoxious" and "retrograde."

The Supreme Court had previously refused to entertain a public interest litigation challenging the provisions of the Special Marriage Act requiring publication of couples' details 30 days before the intended marriage in the public domain. However, the Kerala High Court opined earlier this year that the legislature should reconsider whether the provisions are essential in the present day and age.

The Delhi High Court had also previously observed that once two consenting adults decide to live together as husband and wife, nobody is entitled to interfere, including their family members.