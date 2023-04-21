Supreme Court slams practice of 30-day notice before marriage, calls it invasion of privacy2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:14 AM IST
The 30-day notice period is a violation of personal decisional autonomy, the bench argued.
A recent hearing by the Supreme Court of India discussed a batch of petitions calling for legal recognition of same-sex marriage, during which the constitution bench considered Sections 5, 6 and 7 of the Special Marriage Act. The Act requires marriage officers to display a public notice inviting objections to an intended marriage 30 days prior to the ceremony.
