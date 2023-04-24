Former Indian Premiere league Commissioner Lalit Modi tendered an ‘unconditional apology’ following which the Supreme Court of India closed all contempt proceedings against Modi. This comes after contemptproceedings were initiated against Lalit Modi following his remarks on the Indian Judiciary on his social media accounts.

"We accept the unconditional apology. We remind the respondent (Modi) that any such attempt on his part in future, which would tantamount to remotely tarnishing the image of Indian judiciary and courts, will be seen very seriously," bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said on Monday.

In the affidavit Lalit Modi mentioned that in future he will not do anything which is inconsistent with the "majesty or dignity of Courts or Indian judiciary" in any manner.

In January this year, the ex-IPL commissioner had alleged that all ‘cases are fixed in the Indian judiciary’.

In a Twitter post, Modi said he has the highest regard for the Indian judicial system and that he ‘will not do anything which is inconsistent with the majesty or the dignity of the Hon’ble courts or the Indian judiciary, in any manner'.

"I reiterate that I do not, and did not, have the remotest intention of denigrating or lowering the Indian Judiciary`s image or public estimation, which I hold in the highest regard and esteem," he added.

The court said, "Everybody should respect the institution as a whole, that was our only concern".

On 13 April, the top court had come down heavily on Modi over his remarks against the judiciary and directed him to tender an unconditional apology on social media platforms and national newspapers.

Observing that Modi is not above the law and the institution, it had warned any repeat of such conduct will be viewed very seriously.

The apex court had also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating no such posts will be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, to tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.