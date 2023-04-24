SC accepts Lalit Modi's ‘unconditional apology’, closes contempt case against him2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:29 PM IST
- In January this year, the Ex-IPL commissioner had alleged that all ‘cases are fixed in the Indian judiciary’.
Former Indian Premiere league Commissioner Lalit Modi tendered an ‘unconditional apology’ following which the Supreme Court of India closed all contempt proceedings against Modi. This comes after contemptproceedings were initiated against Lalit Modi following his remarks on the Indian Judiciary on his social media accounts.
