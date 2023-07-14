Supreme Court adjourns property dispute between Lalit Modi and his mother Bina Modi; final hearing in Nov2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Supreme Court has listed the final hearing of property dispute between Lalit Modi and Bina Modi in November
Supreme Court on Friday adjourned a long property dispute in the family of former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and his mother Bina Modi. The apex court has listed the matter for a final hearing in November. The mother-son duo approached the Supreme Court last year after the court appointment mediation panel failed to resolve the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×