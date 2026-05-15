Supreme Court adopts virtual hearing, 2-day WFH, car-pooling after PM Modi's austerity push amid West Asia crisis

The Supreme Court on 15 May decided to hear cases exclusively through video conference on Mondays and Fridays, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

The judges of the top court ‘unanimously resolved’ to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves in order to ensure optimum fuel utilisation, according to an official note shared by LiveLaw

The move came following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cutting down avoidable expenditure due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

"Matters listed on miscellaneous days (i.e. on Mondays, Fridays, or such other days as declared to be miscellaneous), and matters listed during the Court's partial working days, shall be heard by video-conferencing only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modiearlier this week appealed to citizens to adopt austerity measures to conserve foreign exchange by reducing imports of crude oil and precious metals.

"The Registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, stable video-conferencing facilities are maintained and timely technical assistance facilities are extended so as to avoid any inconvenience to the Hon'ble Court," a circular issued said.

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The communication from the apex court also said that till further orders, up to 50 per cent of staff in each branch or section of the registry are permitted to work from home (WFH) for up to two days every week, provided that the remaining staff remain available in the office to ensure uninterrupted functioning.

"The Registrar concerned shall ensure that a weekly roster is prepared before the commencement of the week. Staff who are permitted to work from home are directed to remain available on the telephone and be ready to attend office, in case of requirement, at any time.

The move came following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cutting down avoidable expenditure due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

"The concerned officers shall also ensure the timely completion of various tasks assigned to them. If, after considering the essential nature of the work in a branch or section, the concerned Registrar is of the opinion that a work-from-home arrangement is not effective, the Registrar may restrict or modify such arrangements for that branch or section," the circular said.