Supreme Court advances summer vacation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Saturday advanced its summer vacation, which would now commence from May 10 instead of May 14, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Supreme Court on Saturday advanced its summer vacation, which would now commence from May 10 instead of May 14, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On April 26, the CJI had taken note of the representations made by bar bodies seeking advancement of the summer vacation in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and decided to put them before the full bench for consideration.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}