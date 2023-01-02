SC verdict: Demonetisation was not 'unreasonable' or hit by doctrine of proportionality2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 12:27 PM IST
- Supreme Court says there was consultation between the Centre and the RBI before demonetisation
The Supreme Court on its first working day of 2023 upheld the decision of the Central government taken in 2016 to demonetise the currency notes of ₹500 and ₹1000 denominations. In a 5 judge bench 4 judges voted in favour of upholding note ban whereas one judge dissented.