Supreme Court agrees to extend demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers to 28 August

Supreme Court agrees to extend demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers to 28 August

A view of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93A, Noida.
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

Edifice Engineering had informed SC that it would require three months deferment as the test blast revealed structure is stronger than anticipated

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NOIDA : The Supreme Court of India has accepted the Noida Twin Towers- Supertech twin tower's demolition agency's plea to defer the demolition deadline by at least three months. 

Edifice Engineering had informed the Supreme Court that the test blast they had conducted on the Supertech Twin Towers proved that the buildings were stronger than they were anticipated to be. 

Considering the same the Supreme Court of India had granted an extension on the demolition deadline till 28 August. 

The demolition of the twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- was scheduled for 22 May, but after the test blasts conducted on 10 April, experts engaged in the job said the structures are “very solid" and they may have to use “more explosives" than what was estimated earlier to bring the buildings down.

The apex court on 31 August, 2021 had instructed the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers built in violation of building bye-laws inside the Supertech’s Emerald Court housing society in Noida’s Sector 93A.

Edifice Engineering, which is taking help of South African company Jet Demolition to demolish the twin towers, had conducted test blasts at the site on 10 April.

"The engineering firm carrying out the demolition of the twin towers has now written to Supertech for a time extension for the job, citing inputs from the foreign experts engaged for the work," according to a source.

Supertech has declined to comment on the issue. However, the Noida Authority confirmed that Edifice has written to Supertech over the matter.

"They (Edifice) have written to Supertech. The engineering firm has to comply with agreement signed with Supertech," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had said.

"It's the builder's responsibility to demolish the towers as per Supreme Court orders and within the submitted timelines. We can't allow time extensions on our own," Maheshwari said.

