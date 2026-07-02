Supreme Court quashes Essel insolvency order over tribunal's use of fake, AI-generated precedents

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday has set aside orders passed by two insolvency tribunals after finding that the tribunal relied on fake and non-existent judicial precedents generated using artificial intelligence (AI) in a landmark judgment involving Essel Infraprojects Ltd.

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The apex court quashed the orders of both the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that had admitted the firm into corporate insolvency, remanding the matter back to the NCLT for a fresh, fact-based adjudication.

The controversy caught the court’s eye when senior advocate Madhavi Divan, representing Essel Infraprojects Ltd, pointed out that several judgements that the NCLT had relied on either did not exist or contained passages that could not be found in the original judgments.

A bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe said courts must adopt a “zero tolerance” approach toward the use of fake, AI-generated documents. The bench added that using such hallucinated material without proper verification severely threatens the integrity of the judicial process.

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An independent verification conducted by the Supreme Court confirmed the issue. It found that some citations referred to entirely non-existent judgments, while others cited genuine Supreme Court decisions but included fabricated paragraphs attributed to the court.

The case stems from insolvency proceedings initiated by Jammu & Kashmir Bank against Essel Infraprojects Ltd, which had acted as a corporate guarantor for loans given to another firm. Pooja Ramesh Singh, a suspended director of Essel Infraprojects, had challenged the orders admitting the company into the corporate insolvency resolution process under a Section 7 application. The Mumbai bench of the NCLT originally admitted the insolvency plea on 28 August 2024, and the NCLAT subsequently upheld that order on 11 September 2025.

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Role of AI in courts The bench said the case raises a broader concern regarding the role of AI in legal adjudication. While clarifying they were not against using AI in legal practice or the courts, the judges drew a sharp distinction between leveraging AI as an assistive tool and allowing it to replace human judgement, “as it is not just an aid to assist us in our work, but is an alternative to our own thinking, reasoning and even decision-making”.

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The court emphasised that while AI can be used as a tool in courts, there must be absolute human control over it at every stage. It also directed the Bar Council of India to form a committee to examine the issue in detail.

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This is not the first time Indian courts have flagged AI-generated inaccuracies. In January 2026, the Andhra Pradesh High Court cautioned trial court judges after discovering a lower court had cited four non-existent case laws produced by an AI tool. Similarly, in 2025, the Supreme Court found that a filed rejoinder contained entirely fabricated citations, while the Bombay High Court encountered a tax assessment order that referenced fictitious judicial precedents.

In response to this growing trend, the Supreme Court released draft regulations in June 2026. While the rules permit AI tools for administrative and research functions such as legal research, drafting, translation, transcription, and case management, they strictly prohibit their use in judicial decision-making or determining case outcomes. The draft explicitly warned against the risks of AI hallucinations, inaccurate citations, and the unreliability of automated content.

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About the Author Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.