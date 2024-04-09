Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Supreme Court allows Abbas Ansari to attend April 10 ceremony in memory of father Mukhtar Ansari

Supreme Court allows Abbas Ansari to attend April 10 ceremony in memory of father Mukhtar Ansari

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Abbas Ansari to participate in the 'Fatiha' ceremony in memory of his father Mukhtar Ansari

The apex court has directed that Abbas be taken from Kasganj jail to his hometown Ghazipur

Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari to participate in the 'Fatiha' ceremony in memory of his father Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest in jail recently. The ceremony is scheduled for April 10.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on March 28.

The apex court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sandeep Mehta directed that Abbas be taken from Kasganj jail to his hometown Ghazipur in police custody with adequate security, and be brought back to jail by April 13.

On March 30, Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a blanket of security as a large crowd took part in the funeral procession.

The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

He died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated.

