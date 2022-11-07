Supreme Court allows Hemant Soren's appeal against Jharkhand High Court order

Supreme Court allows Hemant Soren's appeal against Jharkhand High Court order1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
- The apex court had earlier restrained the high court from proceedings with the PILs seeking a probe against Soren in the mining lease issue
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeals of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, state govt against High Court order on maintainability of PILs for probe in mining lease issue.
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeals of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, state govt against High Court order on maintainability of PILs for probe in mining lease issue.
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's appeal, setting aside the Jharkhand High Court's order which had accepted the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with shell companies allegedly related to state Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his associates.
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's appeal, setting aside the Jharkhand High Court's order which had accepted the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with shell companies allegedly related to state Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his associates.
The Jharkhand Government and chief minister Hemant Soren have moved the apex court against an order of the high court which had accepted the maintainability of PIL in connection with shell companies allegedly related to Hemant Soren and his associates.
The Jharkhand Government and chief minister Hemant Soren have moved the apex court against an order of the high court which had accepted the maintainability of PIL in connection with shell companies allegedly related to Hemant Soren and his associates.
Jharkhand CM took to social media and Tweeted "Satyamev Jayate".
Jharkhand CM took to social media and Tweeted "Satyamev Jayate".
Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday held that the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed before the Jharkhand High Court seeking a probe against him in an alleged mining scam case were not maintainable.
Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday held that the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed before the Jharkhand High Court seeking a probe against him in an alleged mining scam case were not maintainable.
The JMM leader has been accused of granting himself a mining lease as the state's mining minister.
The JMM leader has been accused of granting himself a mining lease as the state's mining minister.
“We have allowed these two appeals and have set aside the June 3, 2022 order passed by the Jharkhand High Court, holding that these PILs were not maintainable," the bench said.
“We have allowed these two appeals and have set aside the June 3, 2022 order passed by the Jharkhand High Court, holding that these PILs were not maintainable," the bench said.
A bench of Justices U U Lalit, S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia had reserved its judgement on August 17 on separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Soren against the high court’s order that accepted the maintainability of the PILs.
A bench of Justices U U Lalit, S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia had reserved its judgement on August 17 on separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Soren against the high court’s order that accepted the maintainability of the PILs.
The apex court had earlier restrained the high court from proceedings with the PILs seeking a probe against Soren in the mining lease issue.
The apex court had earlier restrained the high court from proceedings with the PILs seeking a probe against Soren in the mining lease issue.