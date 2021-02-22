OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, has to deposit 2 crore
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram at Parliament House. (PTI)
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram at Parliament House. (PTI)

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, has to deposit 2 crore

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 11:32 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The Congress MP will have to deposit an amount of 2 crore and submit his detailed itinerary before his travel, the SC bench said

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Congress MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, to travel abroad. The SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan has asked him to furnish his detailed itinerary and security of 2 crore.

The SC had earlier allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad after depositing 10 crore with the secretary-general of the Supreme Court. The apex court had asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
As per the SAFAR, PM10 pollutants were recorded at 274 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 131.

Delhi's air quality remains very poor, overall AQI at 309

1 min read . 11:24 AM IST
A security guard holds an infrared thermometer. Representative image.

No coronavirus case reported in Arunachal for 3 days, five active cases

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
Healthcare workers wait to receive COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

2 min read . 11:13 AM IST
Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,

Bill Gates says social-media bans aren’t answer to divisiveness

1 min read . 11:04 AM IST

Earlier in March 2018, Karti was arrested at the Chennai airport minutes after his flight from London landed. CBI officials had claimed he was not cooperating with the investigation and wanted to keep him in custody and question him.

Karti is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

The INX Media scam case saw P Chidambaram imprisoned for over 100 days in the national capital's Tihar Jail in 2019.

It is alleged that P Chidambaram withheld the FIPB clearance of the deal until his son received the 5% share in the firm.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout