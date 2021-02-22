The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Congress MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, to travel abroad. The SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan has asked him to furnish his detailed itinerary and security of ₹2 crore.

The SC had earlier allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad after depositing ₹10 crore with the secretary-general of the Supreme Court. The apex court had asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier in March 2018, Karti was arrested at the Chennai airport minutes after his flight from London landed. CBI officials had claimed he was not cooperating with the investigation and wanted to keep him in custody and question him.

Karti is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of ₹305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

The INX Media scam case saw P Chidambaram imprisoned for over 100 days in the national capital's Tihar Jail in 2019.

It is alleged that P Chidambaram withheld the FIPB clearance of the deal until his son received the 5% share in the firm.





