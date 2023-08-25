Supreme Court on Friday said there have been victims in valleys and in hills in Manipur. ‘We can’t go into who suffered more, there are victims in both communities.’ SC further asks Manipur government to provide proper internet services to facilitate hearing in CBI cases through online mode at Gauhati court.

However, in case, victims, witnesses, accused are not able to appear online, they can appear physically before designated court.

In its order, the Supreme Court said, all applications for the production of accused, remand, judicial custody, extension of custody and other proceedings are allowed to be conducted in the online mode bearing in mind both distance and security issues at the courts in Manipur.

“The test identification parades to be done through video conferencing mode in presence of a Manipur based magistrate. The applications seeking search and arrest warrant will be issued by the investigating officer by the online mode," the court says.

Proper internet facilities shall be provided: SC assures

The apex court also informed that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has ensured that proper internet facilities shall be provided from Manipur for video conferencing etc. Supreme Court says its directions shall not preclude those who wish to appear physically in Guwahati.

At the present stage, bearing in mind the overall environment in Manipur and a need to ensure a fair process of criminal justice administration, the apex court requested the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to nominate one or more judicial officer

Also while ordering that trial in the cases that were transferred to CBI will take place in Guwahati, it directed the Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court will nominate judges who are conversant with one or more languages spoken in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies)