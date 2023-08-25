Supreme Court directs Manipur to provide internet services to facilitate hearing of CBI cases1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Supreme Court allows online proceedings in Manipur courts, test identification parades through video conferencing.
Supreme Court on Friday said there have been victims in valleys and in hills in Manipur. ‘We can’t go into who suffered more, there are victims in both communities.’ SC further asks Manipur government to provide proper internet services to facilitate hearing in CBI cases through online mode at Gauhati court.