Supreme Court allows Rajasthan Speaker to withdraw plea in Sachin Pilot case

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to withdraw the plea challenging the Rajasthan high court order passed on 21 July, asking him to defer his decision on the disqualification notices issued to former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel legislators.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the Speaker submitted that the high court has passed a fresh order on 24 July which has raised several other issues including interpretation of the 10th schedule of the Constitution.

“We have to weigh our legal options on what to do next," said Sibal while seeking withdrawal of the petition.

The case was being heard by the apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra through video conferencing.

The Rajasthan high court on 24 July ordered status quo on disqualification notices against Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress legislators. The court had directed the Joshi to defer disqualification proceedings till the pendency of the order on 21 July, the same has been extended post the 24 July order.

The order on Friday came after the high court agreed to Pilot's plea to make the Centre a party in the case. Pilot moved the plea on the ground that the 10th Schedule’s constitutional validity was under challenge and, therefore, the Centre was a necessary party to the case.

The court has framed 13 legal issues for consideration and has held that the writ petition is maintainable. It has also dismissed the preliminary objections raised by the Speaker against hearing the petition filed by the Pilot camp.

The Speaker had approached the apex court challenging the 21 July order while citing the Kihoto Hollohan versus Zachillhu case, 1992, judgment of a Constitution bench of the apex court. The Speaker has argued that till the decision of the Speaker has not been made, there can't be any interdiction by the court.

Last Thursday, the top court had refused to stay the high court proceedings, as requested by the Speaker, and had observed that the “voice of dissent cannot be suppressed in a democracy."

On 14 July, the Congress party dropped Pilot from the Rajasthan Cabinet and also removed him from the post of the party's state unit head. The move followed Pilot skipping a party meeting, the second in two days.

The ruling Congress in the state had sought the disqualification of the members on the ground of “anti-party activities".

The rebel MLAs have argued before the high court that the notice issued under the provisions of the Constitution are bad in law and should be quashed. Further, they claimed they have not been given sufficient time to reply to the notice.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via