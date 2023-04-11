Supreme Court allows RSS route march, rejects Tamil Nadu govt's request2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:16 PM IST
The Supreme Court earlier agreed to hear the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras High Court order permitting RSS for its route march in the state.
In a major decision, the Supreme Court disregarded the state government's motion to forbid the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from holding rallies in Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court earlier gave the RSS permission to march through the state's several districts. The Supreme Court has now taken up the matter after the Tamil Nadu government filed an appeal against this ruling.
