Supreme Court allows sale, use of firecrackers in Telangana

NEW DELHI: In a huge relief for Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale and use of firecrackers in the state in accordance with the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). NGT has allowed bursting of green crackers in cities where air quality is "moderate".

The tribunal has also specified time periods for bursting of crackers - 8pm-10pm on Diwali and Gurupurb, 6am-8am on Chhath, and 11.55pm-12.30am on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

These rules are applicable for states which have not made their own rules or banned the use of firecrackers.

The top court's order is interim in nature and not a precedent for others cases. The lifting of the ban on firecrackers only pertains to Telangana and follows the plea challenging the high court order.

The Association had challenged the Telangana high court order banning sale and use of fireworks during Diwali. It had sought immediate stay on grounds that their livelihoods will be at stake because of the order.

As per the petitioners, the high court did not make the Association a party to the case nor did it seek its response. The Association had contended that selling of firecrackers is a "seasonal business for which heavy investments have been made."

Since the apex court will remain shut for Diwali, a special vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna was set up. The two judge bench also issued notice to opposing parties, returnable on 16 November.

Many states have banned bursting of firecrackers this year, citing the worsening pandemic. The Delhi government has banned these also because of rising levels of pollution in the national capital region.

The NGT on Monday banned sale or use of firecrackers in the national capital region from the midnight of 9 November to that of 30 November, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".

Besides Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odissa, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Karnataka have also banned firecrackers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via