Ukraine, China and Philippines return medical students can clear MBBS final exam in 2 attempts4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:52 PM IST
The court observed that it is no expert and largely accepted the recommendation made by the committee, but said that only recommendation of concern was that the students were to be given only one attempt to clear the MBBS examination and hence modified it.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Indian medical students who have returned from Ukraine, China and Philippines due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war, to clear the MBBS final examination in two attempts in accordance with existing National Medical Commission (NMC) syllabus and guidelines without being enrolled in any medical college in India.
