Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Supreme Court allows women to appear for NDA exam

Supreme Court allows women to appear for NDA exam

Premium
The Indian Army's “policy decision” gender discrimination, Supreme Court said
1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Livemint

Supreme Court slammed the Indian Army for not allowing women to take part in National Defence Academy (NDA) exams

Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Indian Army for not allowing women to take part in National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exams. The apex court called the Army's “policy decision" gender discrimination.

Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Indian Army for not allowing women to take part in National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exams. The apex court called the Army's “policy decision" gender discrimination.

Therefore, the court allowed women to take the NDA exam scheduled for September 5. The Apex Court says that admissions will be subject to the final orders of the court.

Therefore, the court allowed women to take the NDA exam scheduled for September 5. The Apex Court says that admissions will be subject to the final orders of the court.

(More details will be updated)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

(More details will be updated)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!