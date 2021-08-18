Supreme Court allows women to appear for NDA exam

Supreme Court allows women to appear for NDA exam1 min read . 12:10 PM IST
Supreme Court slammed the Indian Army for not allowing women to take part in National Defence Academy (NDA) exams
Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Indian Army for not allowing women to take part in National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exams. The apex court called the Army's “policy decision" gender discrimination.
Therefore, the court allowed women to take the NDA exam scheduled for September 5. The Apex Court says that admissions will be subject to the final orders of the court.
(More details will be updated)
