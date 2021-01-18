Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting tomorrow

Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 07:49 PM IST
- The panel will hear views of farmers across the country, both who support and oppose the new farm laws, and submit a report within two months to the apex court
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting with members on Tuesday at Pusa campus here, its member Anil Ghanwat said.
"We are going to meet tomorrow. Only members will meet to discuss the terms of reference and decide the future course of action," Ghanwat, president of Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra), told PTI before boarding a flight to Delhi.
Indian-American held for living in Chicago airport for 3 months due to covid fear2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Russia jails opposition activist Alexei Navalny for 30 days, says spokeswoman4 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Covid vaccination in India: 3.8 lakh people inoculated, 580 adverse events seen so far, says govt – Key updates1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
Amazon Prime's 'Tandav' team apologizes as controversies hit hard3 min read . 08:11 PM IST
The Supreme Court had on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws, against which farmers are protesting at Delhi borders for over 50 days now, till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.
Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann, however, recused himself from the committee last week.
Apart from Ghanwat, agri-economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi are the other members of the panel.
The panel will hear views of farmers across the country, both who support and oppose the new farm laws, and submit a report within two months to the apex court.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.