Supreme Court appointed SIT gives clean chit to Vantara — Here's what the report said…

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court of India to look into allegations against the Reliance Foundation-run Vantara in Gujarat's Jamnagar has given the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre a “clean chit”, according to a PTI report.

Taking the SIT's report on record, a bench of SC Judges, Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice PB Varale noted that authorities stated Vantara had satisfied compliance requirements and met regulatory measures, it added.

The report was submitted to the apex court on September 12 and read on September 15, as per the report. The bench said a detailed order will be passed today, after the bench goes through the SIT's report.

Vantara, conceptualised by Anant Ambani, is a zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, run by the Reliance Foundation.

Vantara probe: Why was SIT constituted? The SC ordered an SIT to be formed on August 25 to conduct a fact-finding inquiry against Vantara.

The direction came after allegations of non-compliance with laws and the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants.

The four-member SIT is headed by a former SC judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar.

The apex court is hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara based on reports in the media and social media and diverse complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

On August 14, the top court described as “completely vague” the plea filed by petitioner CR Jaya Sukin seeking to get a monitoring committee formed to return the captive elephants in Vantara to their owners.

SIT's report on Vantara: What we know… The SIT submitted its report to the Supreme Court on September 12, including annexures and supporting materials on a pen drive, in a sealed cover. The bench acknowledged the same, stating, “It is accepted and directed to be taken on record.”

The report comes after a three-day visit to Vantara, during which the SIT engaged with multiple other investigative agencies, including senior officials from multiple state forest departments, to assist in the inquiry, as per a report by ANI.

Senior members of Vantara's leadership team were subject to lengthy questioning. Additionally, the SIT directed Vantara to summon its international partners for further scrutiny.

“We acknowledge the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law,” a Vantara official told ANI in a statement.

