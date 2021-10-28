Supreme Court appoints expert  panel to probe Pegasus row

It added: “Members of civilized democratic society have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Privacy is not the singular concern of journalists or social activists. Every citizen of India ought to be protected against violations of privacy. It is this expectation that enables us to exercise our choices, liberties and freedom...It is undeniable that surveillance and the knowledge that one is under the threat of being spied on can affect the way an individual decides to exercise his or her rights," said the bench.