Supreme Court could reshape arbitration. Businesses are watching.
Krishna Yadav , Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 24 Feb 2025, 02:46 PM IST
- A ruling on court powers over arbitration could streamline dispute resolution—or flood the system with fresh litigation.
A Supreme Court ruling expected in the coming weeks could reshape India's arbitration landscape, determining whether courts can modify arbitral awards instead of merely upholding or setting them aside.
