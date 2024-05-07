SC tells Arvind Kejriwal: 'If granted interim bail, we don't want you to perform official duties' —10 key points
The Enforcement Directorate told the Supreme Court that a narrative was being built successfully that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not done anything but was arrested just before polls. The ED made the argument during the hearing on Delhi CM's bail plea.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it did not want Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to perform official duties if he was granted interim bail in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
