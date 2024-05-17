Supreme Court reserves verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by ED
The Supreme Court on Friday said that Delhi Chief Minister can move trial court for grant of regular bail and reserved verdict on bail plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.
