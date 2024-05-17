The Supreme Court on Friday said that Delhi Chief Minister can move trial court for grant of regular bail and reserved verdict on bail plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

Reserving its verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, the Supreme Court said that Delhi Chief Minister can move trial court for grant of regular bail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserved its judgement.

“Arguments heard. Judgement reserved. Notwithstanding the same, and without prejudice to rights and contentions, the appellant can move the trial court for grant of bail in accordance with law," reported PTI quoting the bench.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Kejriwal and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju represented the Enforcement Directorate.

Kejriwal was arrested by the central probe agency on March 21. On May 10, the apex court granted him 21 days interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha election and asked to surrender on June 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court also barred Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat during the period.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!