Supreme Court asks Centre to establish POCSO courts on ‘top priority basis’

The Supreme Court on Thursday urged the central government to establish POCSO courts on a "top priority basis" to exclusively deal with cases of sexual offences against children.

The apex court said that due to the inadequate number of exclusive courts for hearing the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, the timelines mandated under the law for completing trials weren't adhered to.

"It is therefore expected that the union of India and the state governments shall take appropriate steps to sensitise the officials associated with the investigation of POCSO cases, and also to create dedicated courts to try POCSO cases on top priority basis," said a Supreme Court bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and PB Varale.

The apex court was hearing a petition underlining the "alarming rise in the number of reported child rape incidents" in a suo motu case.

The court also directed filing of chargesheets within the mandatory period stipulated in law besides completing trials within the prescribed time frame.

The SC noted that while majority states, with the funding from the Centre, complied with the directions for setting up exclusive courts for POCSO cases, in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa, Maharashtra, and a few other states, more POCSO courts were required given the pendency of such cases.

Earlier, the top court had directed senior advocate and amicus curiae V. Giri and senior advocate Uttara Babbar to submit state-wise details on the status of POCSO courts.

It asked states to set up two designated courts in districts where the number of pending cases of child abuse under the POCSO Act was more than 300.

