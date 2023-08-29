Centre to make a positive statement on J&K statehood1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:58 PM IST
The Supreme Court has asked the Union government to indicate a timeframe to restore the statehood of J&K.
NEW DELHI : Underlining that restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is “very important", the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to indicate a timeframe to restore the statehood of J&K, prompting the Centre to seek 48 hours for making what it called a “positive statement" in this regard.