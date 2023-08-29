NEW DELHI : Underlining that restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is “very important", the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to indicate a timeframe to restore the statehood of J&K, prompting the Centre to seek 48 hours for making what it called a “positive statement" in this regard.

“The government has to make that statement before us that its (J&K’s) progression back to state has to take place. It cannot be a Union territory in permanence...Restoration of democracy is very important. It’s a surviving component for our nation," a Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, observed.

As the court heard the matter of the abrogation of Article 370 and the restructuring of J&K into two Union territories, the central government made a statement that J&K will be made a state again but requested for time till 31 August to present a roadmap regarding the restoration of statehood and other pertinent aspects of the issue. Ladakh will, however, continue to remain a UT, solicitor general Tushar Mehta submitted before the bench, which also comprised justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, Bhushan R Gavai and Surya Kant, as he sought some time to have a deliberation at the highest level and come back with a tentative timeframe on the restoration of statehood for J&K.

“J&K becoming a UT is not a permanent feature. I will make a positive statement on August 31...I can make a statement that it is a temporary measure. Two units were created; one (J&K) with a legislature but power of police has to remain with the Centre because of peculiar security position there," he said in response to a query by the court. The court’s query came as Mehta defended the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent reorganisation of J&K into two UTs, arguing there is no constitutional embargo against Parliament reorganising a state into two UTs and that the decision regarding J&K was imperative in view of a history of violence, terrorism and its geographical location along the borders of the country.