Supreme Court asks IAF to consider pensionary benefits to 32 women ex-SSC

- Women's IAF officers' pensions will be equivalent to the officers who went on to serve for 20 years
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Indian Air Force to consider granting pensionary benefits to some women officers of the Short Service Commission (SSC).
As many as 32 women were fighting for the right to serve the IAF for more than their Short Service Commission tenure of five years.
According to a report by the NDTV, these women's IAF officers' pensions will be equivalent to the officers who went on to serve for 20 years.
The legal battle of these women lasted 12 years.
Among the 32, three of the officers are a widow who lost their husbands in the service of the nation.
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala has asked the IAF to consider granting Permanent Commission to some retired women SSC officers, who joined the IAF between 1993 and 1998, on basis of their suitability to give them pensionary benefits.
NDTV said that the apex court relied on the 2020 Babita Puniya case, which said that the armed forces have discriminatory recruitment practices for women who were being excluded from positions that they were otherwise entitled to.
It paved the way for an increase in the intake of women officers into the defense forces. Women in the armed forces have the option to serve a full career, which earlier was restricted to a maximum of 10 or 14 years.
The court however refused to order their reinstatement in service as it said that reinstatement cannot be a viable option keeping in mind the requirements related to the exigencies of serving the nation.
The court has said that the case would be under the human resources policy of November 2010. The officers found eligible for pensionary benefits shall not be eligible for arrears of salary but arrears of pension from the date of release from service, the court has said.
The court was hearing pleas by some women Short Service Commission Officers from India Air Force seeking Permanent Commission and consequential benefits.
