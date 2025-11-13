Supreme Court calls Delhi’s 400+ AQI a very serious situation, warns pollution will cause permanent damage

Delhi: In a sharp remark on Delhi’s worsening air quality, the Supreme Court on Thursday said the pollution situation in the national capital was “very serious” and urged lawyers to attend hearings virtually instead of appearing in person. On Thursday, the national capital woke up to another day of thick as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day, with the AQI zooming past 400 across multiple stations.

"Situation is very very serious! Why are you all appearing here? We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," the apex court said, reported Bar and Bench.

The comments by the Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Atul S Chandrukar come amid Delhi's worsening air pollution.

‘Even masks are not enough’ Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in court, noted that many lawyers were already wearing masks.

To this, Justice Narasimha responded, “Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice We will discuss with the Chief Justice as well.”

What is Delhi's AQI today? Out of Delhi’s 37 air quality monitoring stations, 27 recorded ‘severe’ AQI levels on Thursday. Among the worst-hit areas were Burari (433), Chandni Chowk (455), Anand Vihar (431), Mundka (438), Bawana (460) and Wazirpur (452).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 as severe.

New Delhi: A commuter wears a mask amid deterioration in the air quality in Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. The city's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI11_13_2025_000146B)

The 'severe' category indicates a level of pollution that can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.

Delhi logged its first ‘severe’ air quality day of the season on Tuesday, with an AQI of 428 — the first such reading since December 2024.

On Wednesday, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran had asked Punjab and Haryana governments about the action taken to control stubble burning in their States, one of the factors which exacerbates air pollution in Delhi and other States in the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Which GRAP stage is in effect in Delhi? The CAQM on 11 November, invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national quality rose sharply on Tuesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) blamed stable atmosphere and unfavourable weather conditions for the rising pollution level which allows pollutants to accumulate close to the surface.

What is banned, allowed under GRAP III? Under the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions, construction and demolition activities are banned in addition to suspension of industrial operations in those industries that use unapproved fuels. All construction activities across the national capital are put on hold except for essential projects such as roads, railways, and airports.

Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and specific non-Delhi-registered Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) will are not allowed. Furthermore, those carrying essential goods are exempt.