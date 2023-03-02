Supreme Court asks president to appoint CEC, ECs upon advice of committee
The prime minister, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India will make recommendations to the president about the appointment.
On March 2, the Supreme Court made a ruling regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and elections commissioners (ECs) in India. The court stated that the president will appoint these officials on the advice of a committee consisting of the prime minister, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
