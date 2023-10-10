The Supreme Court on Tuesday requested a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) regarding the measures being implemented to combat air pollution in the Delhi region and its vicinity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to PTI, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia acknowledged the statements made by senior advocate Aparajita Singh. Singh is providing assistance to the apex court as an amicus curiae in matters related to pollution. She highlighted concerns about air pollution during the winter season and the issue of crop residue burning.

The bench observed that the amicus curiae has raised a significant concern regarding air pollution as winter approaches, as well as the burning of crop residue. The amicus curiae has also conveyed that these matters are currently under the purview of the CAQM, PTI noted.

"We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital," the bench said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on October 31.

(With inputs from PTI)

